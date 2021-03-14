One year after Soba explosion: Gani Adams task FG, Lagos on fulfilling N2b promise to victims

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has called on the Federal and the Lagos governments to fulfil their promise to victims of the Soba explosion in Lagos, who they promised to pay compensation amounting to N2billion.

Iba Adams made the call while speaking at the 1st Anniversary of the Soba explosion in the community, even as the Yoruba generalissimo, who happened to be the chairman of the landlord/ resident association of Soba community, recounted how he had not been able to renovate his house after the explosion.

Adams described the Soba incident as sad and one that will remain in the annals of this country and the entire Soba community, saying the gathering was to refresh the memories of the government of the loss the people in the community incurred and the collateral damages that happened to them.

Besides, he said the occasion offered an opportunity to remind the Federal and Lagos State governments of the promises they made to compensate the victims of the incident as they were yet to fulfil them.

“We are marking the first anniversary of the sad incident that happened last year. It is an event that will remain in the history of this country and the entire Soba community.

“We are gathered here to refresh the memories of the government of the loss we incurred and the collateral damages that happened to our members.

“We are here to remind the authorities of the promise they made to the victims of this incident and the properties they lost for the period of one year. The authorities have not fulfilled their promises which is unfortunate. We want the international communities to be aware of the disaster that rocked our community,” he said.

“Top government representatives were here a year ago, even the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila was here, some South-West governors were here and they made promises that those affected by the disaster, they promised that certain amount would be paid to them as compensation,” he recalled.

Iba Adams, while appealing to the Lagos State government to fulfil all promises made to victims of the explosion, also urged it to ensure tangible development in the community, noting that what happened in Soba community last year was not different from the bomb blast that happened in Iraq.

“We are using this opportunity to appeal to the Lagos State government to fulfil all promises made to victims of the explosion and we are calling on them for tangible development in the community. Because what happened here in Soba community last year is not different from what happened in Iraq as a bomb blast.

“It’s unfortunate that we lost the resident association vice-chairman and three of his children to the explosion. About 30 people died here too. So, we are appealing to the Federal and the Lagos governments to do the needful,” he said.

The Yoruba leader, however, called on the Lagos State government to upgrade the Baale of Soba to the level of a traditional ruler, due to the growing population in the area.

“We also appeal to the Lagos State government to upgrade our Baale to the level of an Oba because the people who are resident in this community are up to 4000,” Adams said.

