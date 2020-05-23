One-third of COVID-19 deaths were diabetic —Study

A recent large-scale study concludes that both type 1 and type 2 diabetes are associated with an increased risk of COVID-19-related in-hospital death. It finds that one-third of coronavirus-related deaths in hospitals in England are individuals with diabetes.

Over the last few months, researchers have rushed to gather information on the effects of a virus that, just last year, was unknown to science. The virus, SARS-CoV-2, causes the disease COVID-19.

Now, with millions of cases globally, scientists are trying to understand which factors have an association with poorer outcomes.

Among these factors is diabetes. As the authors of the recent study explain, early analyses from Italy, China, the United States, and the United Kingdom suggest that individuals with diabetes have an increased risk of developing more severe cases of COVID-19.

owever, until now, studies have not differentiated between type 1 and type 2 diabetes; the latest investigation addresses this gap in our understanding.

The findings are available from the U.K.’s National Health Service (NHS) website; they have not yet been peer reviewed and are awaiting publication.

According to the authors, their study is “the largest COVID-19 related study, covering almost the entire population of England, and is the first study to investigate the relative and absolute risks of death in hospital with COVID-19 by type of diabetes, adjusting for key confounders.”

To investigate, the researchers used data from the National Diabetes Audit: an estimated 98% of doctor’s offices in England participated in this program, the purpose of which is to help monitor and improve diabetes services.

The scientists extracted information from the COVID Patient Notification System, which registers all hospital deaths related to COVID-19. They used data from March 1–May 11, 2020.

As part of the analysis, the authors adjusted their findings for factors that might influence the results, such as age, sex, deprivation, ethnicity, and existing health conditions.

Of the 61,414,470 people registered at a doctor’s office in the U.K., 263,830 individuals had a type 1 diabetes diagnosis, and 2,864,670 had a type 2 diabetes diagnosis. The authors write: “There were 23,804 COVID-19 related deaths. One-third occurred in people with diabetes: 7,466 (31.4%) with type 2 and 365 (1.5%) with type 1 diabetes.”

After adjusting for age, sex, deprivation, ethnicity, and geographical region, the researchers found that, compared with individuals without diabetes, people with type 1 diabetes had 3.5 times the odds of dying in the hospital with COVID-19. Similarly, individuals with type 2 diabetes had 2.03 times the odds of dying in the hospital with COVID-19.

When the researchers adjusted the data to account for previous hospital admission with coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, or heart failure, the odds changed to 2.86 and 1.81, respectively.

Other findings

The authors also looked at other characteristics they associated with in-hospital COVID-19 deaths. They found that the average age of death was 78.6 and that 61.5% were males. They also identified an association between previous coronary heart disease and an increased risk of death.

When they split the data into five levels of depravation, they demonstrated that “The highest proportion of deaths were in those from the most deprived [fifth] of the population (23.8%), decreasing to 15.8% from the least deprived [fifth].”

Their analysis also found an increased risk for people of black, Asian, or mixed ethnicity.

In agreement with earlier research, the authors found that advanced age strongly influences the risk of in-hospital death from COVID-19; they write:

“[T]here is a 700-fold difference in risk between those aged under 40 compared to those over 80.”

The authors continue, “Age was the dominant risk factor for in-hospital death with COVID-19 and had a much greater influence on risk than diabetes status, sex, ethnicity, or socioeconomic deprivation.”

“Even with the additional risk associated with type 1 diabetes or type 2 diabetes,” they emphasize, “people under the age of 40 years with either type of diabetes were at very low absolute risk of in-hospital death with COVID-19 during the observation period of this study in England.”

The authors note that the study was limited because they could not account for all previous or existing medical conditions. In particular, they mention hypertension and chronic kidney disease, which they could not include due to a lack of available data.

In their conclusion, the authors “encourage the use of these findings, along with those from other studies investigating associations with serious COVID-19 related outcomes, to provide reassurance for people who are at low absolute risk, despite having diabetes.”

Source: medicalnewstoday.com

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

FG Declares Monday, Tuesday Public Holidays To Eidul-Fitr Celebration

THE Federal Government has declared Monday, May 25 and Tuesday, May 26, 2020 as public holidays to mark this year’s Eidul-Fitr Celebration. Tribune Online reports that the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement made available to… Read full story

Schools Will Reopen Soon But No Date ― FG

THE Federal Government has disclosed that there are plans to soon reopen schools nationwide, saying, however, that this will not be done in two weeks as being speculated in some quarters. Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, made the clarification on Thursday during the Presidential Task Force on… Read full story

NLC Decries Incessant Harassment Of Healthcare Workers By Security Agents

The Lagos State Council, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has decried the recent harassment and intimidation of healthcare workers by security officers, including Nigeria Police in the state. The state Chairman, Mrs Agnes Sessi, expressed the concern at the inauguration of the union’s Labour-Civil Society Situation… Read full story

Air Peace Announces Plans To Downsize, Stop Inflight Services On Resumption

Nigeria’s domestic airline, Air Peace has indicated plans to downsize once flight operations resume. The Chairman of the airline, Mr Allen Onyema who declared this during a webinar organised by Aelex partners with the theme: “Survival Strategies for Nigerian Airlines’, said the downsize will affect some of his workers even… Read full story

Court Jails Man 26 Years For Abducting, Marrying, Impregnating 14-Year-Old Ese Oruru

A Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State Capital, has convicted Yunusa Dahiru for the abduction of 14-year-old Ese Oruru and getting her pregnant in the process. The presiding judge, Justice Jane Inyang, sentenced Dahiru to 26 years imprisonment in a judgment she delivered on Thursday… Read full story

Rising Inflation Puts CBN In Dilemma ― Uwaleke

The rising inflation rate poses a challenge to monetary policy especially in the face of the need to stimulate economic activities through a lower interest rate environment and rescue the economy from recession. Uche Uwaleke, a professor of Finance at the Nasarawa State University who stated this in reaction to… Read full story

VIDEO+PHOTOS: Man Lands His Helicopter At Filling Station To Fill The Tank

It was a strange moment in Poland when a man landed his helicopter at a filling station to fill up on gas before paying and flying off, the Daily Mail of UK reported on Thursday. Mobile phone footage of the scene shows stunned customers looking on as the pilot landed his chopper to a petrol pump at the station in… Read full story

WHO Reviewing Impact Of Trump’s Decision To Withhold Funding

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday said it was reviewing the impact of the decision of the United States President, Donald Trump, to withhold its funding to the organisation on its works and activities. Tribune Online reports that the WHO Country Representative in Nigeria, Dr. Fiona Braka regretted… Read full story

How Lockdown Made Pregnant Woman To Die During Labour In Ogun

A pregnant woman, Mrs Waidat Adedeji, died on Thursday, at Ita-Otu General Hospital, Ibiade in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of Ogun State during labour. Tribune Online learnt that the woman who fell into labour and was being taken to the hospital on a motorcycle by the rider along with one of her children… Read full story

We’ve Spent N800 Million To Test 16,000 People For Coronavirus, Says Lagos Govt

Lagos State government on Thursday said it had expended about N800 million in carrying out 16,000 COVID-19 test in the state so far, disclosing that each of the test, which had been fully paid for, costs between N40,000 and N50,000. The Commissioner for Health in the state, Professor Akin Abayomi, made this known… Read full story

Why Buhari Gives Appointment To Those He Knows —Kokori

Chief Ovie Frank Kokori, a former secretary general of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and current stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, is worried by the rate of unending corruption, insecurity caused by herdsmen and kidnappers and issue… Read full story

Customs Intercept N1.2bn Cannabis On Lagos Waters

Operatives of the Western Marine Command of Nigeria Customs Service(NCS) have intercepted drugs suspected to be Cannabis Sativa valued at N1,002,050,000 during a seagoing patrol on Lagos waters. The Controller of the command, Comptroller Olugboyega Peters, revealed this in a statement in Lagos on Thursday… Read full story

Father And Son Surrender To Police After Killing Neighbour For Allegedly Sleeping With Wife

A father and his son have surrendered themselves to the police in Nasarawa State after killing their neighbour. Mr Henry Oboteh, a trado-medical doctor, who was said to be in his mid-50s, was killed by one Mr Collins, his son and his security guard on Wednesday, May 20, at Angwan Tiv in Masaka, for allegedly… Read full story