One killed, passengers abducted as herdsmen waylay travellers in Osun

At least one person has been reportedly killed while several others abducted by suspected Fulani herdsmen along Osogbo- Ibokun road of Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State.

The incident occurred around 7.30 P.M on Tuesday evening at Aje Bamidele area of the local government.

Investigations revealed that the Fulani herdsmen waylaid travellers on this route on this ill- fated day where they went berserk, killed one of the occupants of the commercial bus the travellers were and abducted others.

It was gathered that, the killed passenger’s life was claimed by the gun men while trying to escape wen abducted by the suspected Fulani men.

Eyewitness account revealed that,the armed men shot sporadically into the air to disperse other road users and to scare the passersby while perpetrating their evil deed.

According to him,” We heard several gunshots and we see that vehicles plying the road are making U-turn. I got to know that they killed one traveller while they abduct others.”

Speaking on the development, the Field Commander of Osun State Amotekun Corps, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, confirmed the abduction.

“One person was killed by the gunmen while they abducted yet-to-be-known numbers of travellers. We saw pellets of AK-47 used at the scene of the crime. We are still combing the forest to rescue those that were kidnapped.

He, however, assured that, efforts would be made to apprehend the perpetrators of the act.