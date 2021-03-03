FG reopens Osubi Airstrip in Delta State

By Ebenezer Adurokiya-Warri

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has approved the reopening of Osubi Airstrip in Warri, Delta State.

The minister made this known on Tuesday via his Twitter handle @hadisirika.

He said the Osubi Airstrip was opened for daylight operations in Visual Flight Rules (VFR) conditions – no night operations.

“I have just approved the reopening of Osubi Airport, Warri, for daylight operations in VFR conditions, subject to all procedures, practices and protocols, including COVID-19, strictly being observed.

“There will not be a need for local approvals, henceforth,” Senator Sirika said.

