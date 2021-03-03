FG reopens Osubi Airstrip in Delta State

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has approved the reopening of Osubi Airstrip in Warri, Delta State.

The minister made this known on Tuesday via his Twitter handle @hadisirika.

He said the Osubi Airstrip was opened for daylight operations in Visual Flight Rules (VFR) conditions – no night operations.

“I have just approved the reopening of Osubi Airport, Warri, for daylight operations in VFR conditions, subject to all procedures, practices and protocols, including COVID-19, strictly being observed.

“There will not be a need for local approvals, henceforth,” Senator Sirika said.