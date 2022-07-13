One injured as 2 storey-building collapses in Lagos

One person was early Wednesday injured as a two-storey building collapses in the Onipanu area of Lagos State.

The building was situated on One Arin Street off Shyllon between Onipanu and Ilupeju communities in Lagos State

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed the incident and stated that the building collapsed to ground zero level

The agency in a short statement on Wednesday morning said “Upon arrival at the incident scene, an abandoned 2 Storey building collapsed to ground zero.

Further investigation revealed that the incident occurred at about 12:45 am due to the ageing of the structure.”

“Fortunately, no loss of life. However, one adult male sustained a minor injury and has been taken to hospital. The affected building has been cordoned off in order to prevent any threat.

the operation concluded and the Cobra team headed back to base.”

