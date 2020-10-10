OndoDecides2020: Voting commences in Ondo North

Despite the light rainfall in some areas Ondo North senatorial district of Ondo State, voters trooped out in their numbers to exercise their voting right in the ongoing governorship election in the state.

Electoral officials arrived at most of the polling units in Owo and its environs before 8 am with materials while voters were seen on queue ready to cast their votes.

In Ayegunle Oka in the Akoko South West, most of the voters complied with COVID 19 protocol and maintaining social distance as they are ready to cast their vote.

Security operatives were seen in every polling units to maintain peace at every unit, with at least four police officers at every unit.

