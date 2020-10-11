OndoDecides2020: INEC collates results in 14 LGAs

With 2,936 polling units results submitted out of 3,009 units as at 8.16 am, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has completed collation of results in 14 Local Government Areas, LGAs, of Ondo State in the governorship election held on Saturday, October 10.

Polling, it would be recalled commenced at 8.00 am on the election day and progressed till 4.00 pm. Immediately voting stopped, the Commission began sorting of the ballots and counted same in each polling units.

The results of the votes scored by each of the political parties were recorded in Form E8 and uploaded to the newly introduced INEC Results Collation Portal, using the Z-Pad technology.

With the introduction of the Z-Pad, INEC is some steps away from full-blown electronic election in the country, as the new technology has made collation of election seamless and flawless, with the tendency of hoodlums highjacking election results on the way to collation centres, completely eliminated.