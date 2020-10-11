OndoDecides2020: Akeredolu leads…

GOVERNOR Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State was comfortably in the lead among contestants in the Ondo 2020 gubernatorial election as the results began to trickle in on Saturday night.

The uploaded results on the server of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), from most of the local governments in the state, shows that Governor Akeredolu was ahead of other contestants.

As of 10.35 pm on Saturday, INEC had uploaded the result of 2,837 polling units out of a total of 3,009 units.

Akeredolu, who spoke to newsmen shortly after voting at Ijebu 2 Unit 006 Ward 5, Ijebu-Owo in Owo Local Government Area of the state, had earlier expressed confidence that he was going to win the election.

“I am confident about winning this election. I have always said my confidence is about God, and God, in His infinite mercies, will give me victory.

“I don’t know what will happen. All I know is that when my victory is announced, everybody will be joyous, there will be clapping and singing,” he said.

The governor, who described the voting at his unit as peaceful, urged voters to protect their votes.

“Cast your votes, move out of the place but don’t move too far, and ensure that you protect your votes so that your votes can be counted,” Akeredolu said.

Mr Eyitayo Jegede, who is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, on his part, said that he was sure of emerging victorious in the same election.

Jegede, who had earlier expressed optimism of winning the election spoke to newsmen shortly after casting his vote at Ward 2, Unit 9, Sacred Heart Primary School in Akure. The PDP candidate, who waited for about 30 minutes on the queue before the card reader could clear him to vote, expressed his dissatisfaction over the malfunctioning of the card reader.

He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to put more efforts into making the card readers work perfectly well to enable the electorate to

cast their votes.

Earlier, there was a downpour but thousands of prospective voters defied it and waited at their polling units to cast their votes.

Jegede who arrived at his polling unit for accreditation and voting in company with his wife, Eno, expressed delight with the large turnout of voters.

The PDP candidate declined the offer to cast his vote ahead of intending voters he met on a long queue.

“I won’t vote ahead of the people I met here. These people left some other duties to come and perform their civic responsibilities.

“Nobody is above the law and we must lay good examples to enhance true democratic culture,” he said.

