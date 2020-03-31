COVID-19: Akeredolu signs public health regulations order

Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, on Tuesday, signed Regulations for the good order, safety, security and public health of the State.

The law which was signed on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic can be cited as the Ondo State Dangerous Infectious Diseases (COVID-19) (Emergency Prevention) Regulations, 2020.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, who made this known in a statement signed by him said this was exercising some aspects of the powers conferred on the governor by the Public Health Law, Cap. 124, Volume 3, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006, and pursuant to other Laws and enabling powers.

According to him, the purpose of these Regulations is to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19 within the local areas.

Ojogo said “Succinctly, all acts done prior to the commencement of these Regulations to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus Disease, 2019 (COVID-19) are hereby ratified.

“It is pertinent to emphasise that the purpose of these Regulations is to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19 within the local area as it seems necessary.

He explained that some of the areas designated as part of the local area include the following, all the local government areas in Ondo state, all the area, “including roads, bridges, pathways, waterways or anyway howsoever surrounding and circling the Akure Domestic Airport Complex, especially cargo and private wings.

“All the area, including roads, bridges, pathways, waterways or anyway howsoever surrounding the Ondo Deep Seaport under construction; all the jetties within the geographical boundaries of Ondo State; and all land, sea, lagoon, river and other entry points into Ondo State, within the meaning and intendment of Section 2 of the Quarantine Act, Cap Q2 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004”

He said the 14-Page Order of Regulations is split into 19 Sections with necessary sub-sections and each of the principal sections deals with the following, among others:

“Power over potentially infectious persons; restriction of movement; powers relating to events, gatherings and premises; power over the conduct of trade and commercial activities; closure of public educational, vocational institutions within the local area and power relating to food, drugs other essential supply chains, hoarding and processing manipulation.

“Others include: transportation, storage, and disposal of the remains of persons infected with COVID-19; suspension of court proceedings; power to prohibit the transmission of false information as well as offences”

He said the Regulations are part of Government’s heightened efforts to stem the spread of the deadly COVID-19, saying “It is, therefore, our collective responsibility to take maximum advantage of the provisions to help Government in this regard”.

