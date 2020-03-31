COVID-19: Fayemi constitutes committee to monitor Ekiti support fund

As part of efforts aimed at curtailing the spread of the coronavirus in Ekiti State, the State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has named an eight-person management committee for the COVID-19 Pandemic Support Account recently set up by the state government.

Fayemi while giving broadcast to the people of the state, on Sunday, said the account was opened specifically to receive donations from corporate bodies, philanthropists and well-meaning members of the society willing to support the state government’s efforts to combat COVID-19.

According to a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, the expected support would also be channelled towards providing palliatives for vulnerable persons in the state.

Members of the committee are; Mr Biodun Oyebanji, Secretary to the State Government as Chairman; Mrs Margaret Fagboyo, Special Adviser, Development Partnerships will serve as Secretary; while Mr Ayoola Owolabi, Commissioner for Finance; Mr Femi Ajayi, Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning; Dr (Mrs) Moji Yaya-Kolade, Commissioner for Health and Human Services; Alhaji Ayodele Jinadu, Commissioner for Special Duties; Professor Bolaji Aluko, Special Adviser and Dr Hakeem Bakare, Director-General DICT as members of the committee.

” The committee was set up in line with the governor’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

“The Ekiti State COVID-19 Pandemic Support Account, a UBA Current Account with number 1022752067, has since become operative,” Oyebode said.

