Ondo Speaker, three others risk jail term over contempt of court

The Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Bamidele Oleyeloogun, three other members of the Assembly have been summoned by the State High Court to explain why they should not be jailed for disobedience to order of the court.

Aside from the Speaker, others who risk jail term for disobedience to competent order of the court included the Clerk of the Assembly, Parliamentary Secretary, Prince Abayomi Akinruntan, and the Deputy Majority Leader, Oladiji Olamide Adesanmi.

The Court presided over by Justice Ademola Bola has ordered the reinstatement of four members of the Assembly who were suspended over their refusal to sign the impeachment notice against the Deputy Governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi.

The four suspended lawmakers including Hon Iroju Ogundeji, Hon Favour Tomomowo, Tomide Akinribido and Wale William-Adewinle were ordered to be reinstated and to be paid N5 million each for the unlawful suspension from the Assembly.

However, the Assembly presided over by Oleyeloogun approached the Court of Appeal to halt the implementation of the orders of the lower court.

But the appellate court in its judgement uphold the judgment of the lower court and ordered the reinstatement of the lawmaker to their offices and the payment of their entitlements from the day of their unlawful suspension.

Apart from directing the reinstatement of the lawmakers, the Appeal Court judgement read by Justice Oyebisi Omoleye also ordered the appellants to pay the sum of N25,000.00 jointly and severally to the lawmakers as damages.

Despite the orders of both the lower and appellate courts, the four lawmakers have not been reinstated and allowed into the plenary session of the Assembly or paid their entitlements.

Dissatisfied with the action of the leadership of the Assembly, the four lawmakers through their counsel, Mr Olabanjo Ayenakin filed conptempt charges against the Speaker and three others.

In the notice of consequence of disobedience to order of the court filed at the weekend, the lawmakers said unless the Assembly obey the direction contained in the judgment of the court, they would be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to be committed to prison.

The notice read; a declaration that by the provision of section 36(1) and 2(a) and b of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended and rules and standing orders of the Ondo State House of Assembly and the Code of conduct of the House, the indefinite suspension of the claimants from the House of Assembly was unlawful, null and void.

An order setting aside the indefinite suspension of the claimants from House of Assembly being unlawful and ultra vires of the power of the defendants, an order reinstating the claimants to their positions as members of House, restoring entitlements to them and the payment of N5million as damages for the wrongful and unconstitutional indefinite suspension.

However, the House of Assembly had said last week that it has not receive the copy of the court judgement on the suspended lawmakers, ordered to be reinstated by the Appeal Court.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE