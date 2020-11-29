Lagos govt demolishes over 1700 illegal shanties, containerised shops at Fagba

Operatives of Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (Taskforce) have demolished over 1700 illegal shanties and containerised shops around Fagba Railway lines, Agege.

Chairman of the agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, disclosed in a statement, saying the demolition which took place at the weekend, followed the expiration of a 7-day ‘Removal Order’ that was first served by the government to the owners/occupants of the affected illegal shanties and containerised shops.

According to him, this was based on series of complaints about criminal activities around Fagba, Agege.

Speaking during the demolition exercise, Egbeyemi further disclosed that after the expiration of the removal order, the government gave them additional 21days grace to remove their belongings and vacate the entire area before embarking on the demolition exercise.

“These illegal shanties and containerised shops were occupied by miscreants and hoodlums who terrorised innocent citizens around Fagba, Iju-Ishaga and Pen-Cinema area, dispossessing them of their valuables, especially early in the day and late at night,” he said.

Egbeyemi averred that investigations conducted had revealed that miscreants and hoodlums occupying these illegal shanties were responsible for the destructions of public properties and looting of shops immediately after the recent #EndSARS protest around Agege.

“It was an eyesore with miscreants and hoodlums freely smoking and selling Indian hemp, including prostitution by under-age boys and girls around Fagba railway lines,” he added.

The Task Force boss confirmed that suspected illegal substances (Indian hemp) and other dangerous drugs such as Codeine, Skunk and Tramadol were recovered during the demolition exercise.

Egbeyemi, however, enjoined members of the public to support government in salvaging the state from the clutches of these notorious criminals by reporting any noticeable criminal activities around them to security agencies.

