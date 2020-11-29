Gunmen kill 7, burn houses in fresh Southern Kaduna attacks

No fewer than seven people have been killed by gunmen in renewed attacks between Saturday and Sunday in the southern part of the Kaduna State.

A Security report made available to the state government has disclosed.

In an update issued by the Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Sunday disclosed that six persons were said to have been killed on Sunday in Ungwan Bido village and another on Saturday in Ungwan Pah village, all in Jema’a Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the gunmen were said to have injured four others, kidnapped two children and set four houses ablaze.

”The military further stated that three persons were arrested from Ungwan Pah and Ungwan Bido villages of the same Local Government Area

”The military on Saturday, 28th November 2020, reported to the Government that one herder, Isiyaka Saidu of Ungwan Pah village of Jema’a Local Government was killed by unknown persons with deep knives cut on his head.

”Houses of four citizens were burnt by the attackers.”

To this end, Governor El-Rufai has sent condolences to the families that lost their loved ones and prayed for the repose of their souls.

He also wished those that sustained injuries speedy recovery.

The statement added, ”Kaduna State government appeals to security agencies, traditional rulers and community leaders to continue to work with the state government to sustain the community peacebuilding efforts being supported by the Kaduna State Peace Commission.

”The state government has directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to as a matter of urgency provide relief materials to citizens whose houses were burnt as well as those injured in the attack.

”The state government condemns these attacks and the loss of lives and has directed security agencies to investigate and arrest all persons involved in criminal actions.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE