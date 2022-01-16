Ondo PDP will bounce back ― Eddy Olafeso

Former National Vice Chairman (South) of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Eddy Olafeso, has assured that the crisis that engulfed the party in Ondo State would soon be resolved for the party to come out stronger.

Olafeso who stated this at the weekend during the empowerment programme of the lawmaker representing the South senatorial district of the state, Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, said the party has embarked on a reconciliation mission that would help to build one big cohesive and purposeful party.

He noted that the party would gain more in peace and unity, urging members of the party to build a strong party by addressing all differences and said we are still one big family that has more to gain in peace, unity and teamwork.

He urged members and leaders of the party in the state not to allow the issue of leadership to cause further division within the party and said the party needs sincere commitments, dedicated members with aggressive membership drive towards building a formidable platform that will achieve greatness by accommodating all and exclude none.

Olafeso said “Reconciliation is ongoing and we will get there, we have fallen several times and by now we have learnt how to organize ourselves and be united.

“My desire is to help to unite the party even though I have been a victim of a lot of blackmail and I think that is gone, we must lay to rest yesterday, we must create a new beginning.

“Those that have joined us. Like I said before, I welcome Dr Olusegun Mimiko and his team into the party and at the appropriate time leaders will sit and begin to move the party ahead, we are happy.”

Speaking on the action of some party members kicking against the former governor of the state, Dr Olusegun Mimiko as the leader of the party, Olafeso said efforts should be geared towards organizing and settling all differences than clamouring for who leads the party.

“We need to drop our ranks and work together, the truth is that leadership evolves and the party is clear on who is a leader.

“Don’t let us worry ourselves about calling somebody a leader. Why do you want to lead a party that will fail, it requires all of us to work together as a team and ignore those nonsense, irresponsibilities and lack of discipline.

“For us, what is important is our unity, it is not about who and who are the leaders. Since evolving as leaders, what are the things we have been able to achieve? Serial failure. We have to be careful of the future.

“We should not be bothered about that, I am one of the greatest victims of Ondo politics but I am excited that I am still here and I am still going to work and at the appointed time we will all come together to ensure that our party wins the 2023 election.”

