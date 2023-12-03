The new Caretaker Chairman of Irekari Local Council Development Area in Ondo state, Hon. Steve Otaloro, has assured to bring innovation that will propel development to the area.

Otaloro, who stated this during a press briefing to outline his plan of action for the newly created LCDA, pledged to work in tandem with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s vision for the state.

He described his appointment as the LCDA chairman as a challenge and an opportunity to contribute his quota to developing his people and area.

He assured his people of his commitment to running an open government that would encourage the active participation of various communities in the LCDA’s development.

He also expressed optimism that the LCDA would experience rapid development by involving the people of the area, stating that the LCDA could achieve greater progress with the dividends of democracy and the people’s support.

The new chairman appealed for cooperation from the people, urging them to come together to fast-track the LCDA’s development.

He stated that his agenda for the LCDA’s development would be revealed to the traditional rulers in the area, especially the Alani of Idoani, Oba Major Gen. Olufemi Olutoye, after visiting all the traditional rulers in the area.

Otaloro said by engaging all traditional rulers and leaders from various communities, “we can gain valuable insights and support in driving the development agenda forward.”

Otaloro was appointed as the caretaker chairman of Irekari LCDA last week and was subsequently screened and cleared by the Ondo State House of Assembly. He was sworn in along with fifty other caretaker Chairmen for the newly created 33 LCDA and the existing 18 LG in Ondo State.

