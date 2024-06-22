The Irele community in Irele Local Government Area of Ondo state is disturbed over the alleged disappearance of a 300-level undergraduate of Computer Engineering student of Al-Hikmah University, Igbaja in Kwara, Akindoyo Gideon.

Akindoyo went missing after leaving home for his father’s farm at Lumeko village located between Igbobini and Ode Irele.

The young undergraduate was said to have traveled home from his school to meet his parents and later went to the farm with his motorcycle to harvest cassava but has not returned home since then.

The disappearance of the boy raises suspicion that he must have been kidnapped on the farm as his motorcycle was seen on the farm while his whereabouts remain unknown.

Speaking on Gideon’s disappearance, his mother, Mrs Janet Akindoyo, said the boy arrived at Irele on Sunday, June 10, went to the farm to harvest the following day but never returned

She said “He has not returned, the search party saw his motorcycle where he parked it but we haven’t seen him . I’m appealing to the security and the people to help find him,”

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Funmi Odunlami confirmed the incident but said the men of the command had been in the forest in search of the missing student.

“Our men are working in the forest in search of the person and investigation into the matter had begun,” the PPRO stated.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE