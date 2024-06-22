The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, visited Katsina State on Saturday.

Upon arrival, he proceeded to Daura, where he held a closed-door meeting with former President Muhammadu Buhari for about two hours.

During his visit, Atiku paid Sallah homage to the Emir of Daura, His Royal Highness Dr. Umar Faruq Umar, at his palace.

He offered condolences for the passing of Alhaji Sade Mai-gadaje, the father of Alhaji Lawal Sade, Managing Director of NNPC Trading Limited.

Upon returning to Katsina, Atiku visited the Emir of Katsina, Dr. Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, to express his condolences over the death of the Emir’s son.

He also visited the residence of the late Alhaji Lawal Kaita, former Governor of the old Kaduna State, to offer condolences for the death of Kaita’s eldest wife, Hajia Yalwa Kaita.

Atiku also visited late Yar’adua family where he paid a visit to see the late president’s aged mother Hajia Dada.

Planked by politicians, the former Vice President took off at the Katsina airport around 5pm refusing to entertain any question on politics.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE