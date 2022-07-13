Ondo commissioner resigns few hours after cabinet reshuffle

Ondo State Commissioner for Water Resources and Sanitation, Mrs Yetunde Adeyanju, on Wednesday, resigned her appointment as a member of the state Executive Council, some few hours after she was moved to another ministry.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, on Wednesday, inaugurated two commissioners with a minor reshuffle of the cabinet and moved Adeyanju from the Ministry of Water and Sanitation to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Subsequently, Adeyanju tendered her resignation letter shortly after the announcement of minor reshuffle in the cabinet

A government official who confirmed Adeyanju resignation said it might not be unconnected with the change of her portfolio from the Ministry of Water and Sanitation to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

In a copy of the letter, Adeyanju appreciated Akeredolu for the opportunity to serve the people of Ondo State.

The letter read: “I hereby resign my appointment as a Commissioner in Ondo State with immediate effect. My decision is predicated on a personal conviction to explore other endeavours outside politics for now.

“However, I’m grateful to you for the golden opportunity given to me to contribute to the growth of our dear state, especially with the Kamomi Aketi Rural Water Supply.

“You gave me the platform and I’m proud that I used it well for the good of humanity. Kamomi AKETI water scheme remains the joy of thousands of rural dwellers today. Once again, I thank you for the opportunity to serve.”

