My 4 kids died in Calabar mudslide — Physically challenged man

A 38-year-old physically challenged, Mr Ndifreke Nkanta, said on Wednesday that four of his children were among the nine that died in mudslide that occurred in the early hours of Sunday in Calabar, Cross River.

He said the mudslide which was occasioned by the downpour of Sunday, saw his two other children sustaining various degrees of injuries.

Nkanta who said the injured ones were admitted in hospital, added that he had been physically challenged for the past 15 years.

He said his house collapsed on the children who were aged between nine months and 15 years.

The bereaved man said several other houses were also affected by the landslide.

“The tragic incident happened on Sunday evening after a heavy downpour which brought down many houses in the area.

“I have lost four of my six children who were in the house that collapsed on them as a result of the mudslide.

“They were eating when the house collapsed on them and swept them away. My remaining two kids are in critical condition in the hospital.





“I did not take even a spoon from the house when the flood swept it away; my phone, everything is gone, including my four children.

“As I speak with you, I’m homeless, with nowhere to. There is no money to even pay the hospital bills for the surviving two. I have nowhere to live anymore.

“I’m just a petty trader, with no other means of survival. I need help from the general public to help my remaining children who are still in the hospital,” he said.

Nkanta called on State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and other relevant government agencies to come to his aid as the burden was too much for him to bear.

(NAN)