Ondo Central Progressive Vanguard drum support for PDP senatorial candidate, Adedipe

A Socio-Political group, Ondo Central Progressive Vanguard, has thrown their weight behind the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial candidate in Ondo Central, Bashorun Ifedayo Adedipe, saying the PDP candidate would change the narrative and rescue the senatorial district.

The Coordinator of the group, Olaniyi Adedipe, stated this said, the legal practitioner if elected as the lawmaker representing the district, would formulate good policies and programmes that would impact positively all the people of Ondo Central.

Adedipe explained that as a legal practitioner, the PDP candidate knows where the shoe pinches and would perform his legislative functions diligently with a focus on the development of the Senatorial district.

He said the Vanguard would go to the nooks and crannies of the six local government areas within the area to maximise votes for the PDP Senatorial candidate saying the group is set to embark on a house-to-house campaign for the success of Bashorun Adedipe’s success at the polls.

The coordinator said, “the activities of Bashorun Ifedayo Adams Adedipe over the years has shown that he will definitely perform excellently if given a chance to represent the people of Ondo Central Senatorial District” they said.

“Our nation’s political scene has been taking in a new dimension hence the need for fresh ideas and ideology is necessary. This is why we as a group are supporting the best candidate to represent the people of Ondo Central” they added.

“The Bashorun of Akure Kingdom has been a great source of empowerment to hundreds of people both in Ondo State and Nigeria, he has empowered both young and old.

“Part of his recent activities is well pronounced, during the Ondo Ekimogun day, a donation to the welfare of Artisans in Ondo State, Elefuta festival in Akure which the Akure Bashorun annual takes an active part and building of a 1500 capacity multipurpose hall for his alma mater CAC Grammar school Akure and many more philanthropical gestures across the state.

The group maintained that Adedipe would not downgrade the office and assured that he would defend the interests of the people effectively and would not be swayed by personal aggrandizement.

“Lawmaking is all about sponsoring bills capable of improving and transforming society. Those who see the seat of the legislature as a place of creating self-prominence without meaningfully impacting society should not be supported or voted for. Leadership is to lead and serve and must not be seen as a private business outfit.

“We, therefore, call on the people of Ondo central senatorial district to rally support for PDP senatorial candidate. As a seasoned lawyer, he is believed to be of the qualities needed in producing a sound Senator who can speak up against bad governance in the National Assembly.”

However the group urged the people of Ondo Central senatorial district to support and vote for Bashorun Adedipe who is the best among the candidates, so the dividends of democracy can be well circulated among the people.

