Foundation, First Bank train 50 women on entrepreneurship, award N250,000 grants to ten

A Non-Governmental Organisation, ELOY Foundation and First Bank of Nigeria have trained 50 women on Entrepreneurship at the ELOY Sustainable Empowerment Programme

Out of the 50 women, only 10 were awarded N250,000 grants to support their businesses.

The beneficiaries of the grants were Ibinabo Moses – Founder, Daily Tummies, Cynthia – House of Clingy, Gladys Ojoma Ucheju Ajata – House of Glam, Chidinma Ikeh – Pearls High-Quality Bread Bakery and Aisha Sulaiman – Royal Pearls Resources Ltd. Others were Adaora Akojuru – Berra Tomatoes, Beatrice Oriaku – Urban Duchess Food, Mercy Emmanuel-Worgu – Utmost Care and Therapy Services, Chioma Ukpabi – Shop Khadsole and Great Reuben of David Brooks Montessori School.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony in Lagos, Founder of ELOY Foundation, Tewa Onasanya noted the importance of offering sustainable empowerment for SME business owners through the provision of guidance towards concrete business goals and access to practical resources which can help them thrive as SMEs remain the backbone of every nation and economy.

Touching on her plans for 2023, She said 1000 women will be empowered at the ELOY Business shower while another 50 will join the ELOY Foundation Sustainable Empowerment Program

“It’s important to offer sustainable empowerment for SME business owners through the provision of guidance towards concrete business goals and access to practical resources which can help them thrive as SMEs remain the backbone of every nation and economy.

“The initiative touched all the geo political zones of Nigeria, with no location left out as asides from Lagos participants, many others flew in from Benin, Bayelsa, Kano, Ibadan, Port Harcourt and Abuja to attend the graduation ceremony.





“1000 women will be empowered at the ELOY Business shower while another 50 will join the ELOY Foundation Sustainable Empowerment Program. All will then proceed to the ELOY Foundation Network for Entrepreneurs and Business Owners,” she said

Also speaking at the ceremony, FirstBank’s Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Folake Ani-Mumuney pointed out that entrepreneurs exhibited remarkable growth compared to when they started, urging them to stay ahead of trends in business for survival.

Folake gave assurances of more support including grants and visibility for participants through the FirstBank First Gem programme, and encouraged SMEs to remain strong despite all odds.