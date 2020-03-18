Ondo 2020: Akeredolu does not deserve second term ― Gov aspirant

A governorship aspirant under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Hon. Banji Okunomo, on Wednesday, dissected the four year administration of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and said the governor does not deserve a second term.

Okunomo who stated this during a chat with newsmen in Akure, Ondo state capital, said Akeredolu has failed to perform creditably during his first term, warning against the people of the state of the dangers of re-electing Akeredolu and the APC.

He noted that Akeredolu has done his best but said the best was not good enough for the people of the state, saying that the present administration in the state has made little or no impact in the development of the state.

According to him, Akeredolu’s impact could only be seen in about three of the 18 local government areas in the state and listed the areas to include claimed Owo, Akure and Odigbo local government areas.

However, the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, said the number of projects littering across the three senatorial districts are enough for Akeredolu’s re-election.

He said “we shall not resort to personal attacks but we would rather pity someone who is wrapped in self-delusion and political excursion than join issues with such person.

“For contests, including the 2020 Ondo governorship, anyone can aspire; aspirations do not draw status lines even as they are blind to realities.

“For those who have offered themselves, we welcome them in their bid to enrich the contest. We will not resort to specifics about individuals who may wish to run.

“If we dissipate energy on attention-seeking individuals now, what would we do when real men are involved”

But Okunomo maintained that Akeredolu has performed below expectation despite the state’s huge resources.

He said “There should not be the second term for elected positions, especially for governor. I believe that anyone elected for four years should do his best within the four years and go.

“In Ondo State, the little presence of Akeredolu administration is seen only in three local government. I have not seen it before. There must be government presence in all the local government areas. You will see that the little presence of this government is only in Owo, Akure and Odigbo.

“There is nothing in other local government areas. There must be some display of the equitable distribution of the scarce resources available to the state so that nobody will feel discriminated against.

“A government should not also be parochial to limit its economic prosperity to the allocation from Abuja.

“A government should be creative enough to expand the economic frontiers of the state. I will make a paradigm shift from the old order. I will make Ondo State and economic hub so that we have industrialist we will export our natural wealth. Ondo is a coastal state.

“There is no potential in Lagos that is not in Ondo. Expect we have a Governor who can tap those potentials we will continue to be a state that will leave on the lean allocation and that will not take us to the next level we dreamed about.

“A governor that does not show capacity in one term does not deserve a second term. That is the challenge to the present government and that is the reason Ondo people will make their votes function this time around. We must join the league of states migrating to success.

“A Governor that has all the allocations including those for the local government, what stops the Governor from performing. If we are not doing capital flight, if our resources are not being drained to a strange man’s land if we localised our resources, we will develop our state.”

He, however, expressed the readiness of the PDP to send Akeredolu and APC out, saying the unity within the party in the state, makes the party beat in any election.

“The ruling party is enmeshed in crisis. The crisis is insurmountable. They cannot overcome it. The PDP will take Ondo.” he said.