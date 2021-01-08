On wrong assessment of Oyetola

Since inception, from his actions, announcements and pronouncements as governor of Osun State, Oyetola’s intent as someone with a selfless development mind-set is obviously not in doubt. Not minding the limbo, judicial uncertainties occasioned by post election litigations instituted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and its gubernatorial candidate, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke, Oyetola, in his non-vindictive, selfless style of governance, chose Ede, the country home of his ardent opponent and unrelenting litigant in court, as his first place of work on road construction.

Only in Ede zone, more than 32-kilometer roads had been constructed in less than 24 months of Oyetola’s assumption of office. This covers 4.8km Orita Cottage-Oke Gada road in Ede, 1km Oke Gada Ede-Army Barracks road, and 21km Ede-Army Barracks- Ara-Ejigbo Junction road, and other roads constructed within the zone. You would better appreciate this bold start with this kind of capital-intensive project, if you weren’t oblivious of the fact that the incumbent government met more than N151 billion as debts on loans incurred by the previous government.

As a selfless and unsentimental person, Oyetola didn’t choose his hometown, Iragbiji, as first point of work. I know the current administration has constructed more than 484 kilometer roads across the state within two years. Out of these, just only 16+km road, (10.15km Osogbo-Kelebe-Dominion Junction road, and 6+km Dominion Junction-Iragbiji road) linking Iragbiji to Osogbo, and not roads within Iragbiji, was constructed.

But what is baffling is willful misjudgment of Oyetola’s sincere intent, accusing him of concentrating developments in Iragbiji. I perceive this as a political manipulation by some unscrupulous individuals who do not mean well for Oyetola, his country home and people. These manipulators should be schooled regarding socioeconomic and commercial importance of the Osogbo-Kelebe-Elesun-Idi-Ogungun-Iragbiji road, one of which, among numerous others, is the fact that it allows access, and opens farm produce of more than 22 villages and communities for market and economic exploration, and not just because it links Iragbiji to Osogbo.

Jimoh Olorede,

Osun.

