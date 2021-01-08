In 2021, security must be priority 

Security is the most cardinal part of government and its responsibility. In fact, the reason we give our sovereignty to government and pay taxes is because of security of lives and property. In the Nigerian constitution, Section 14 (20 (b) states clearly the role of government as regards security of lives and property.

The big question is how has the government fared in terms of security? The killing of 43 or 78 or 101 farmers in the North only opens up hitherto concerns; the kidnap of 10 or 344 boys in Kankara too is another reminder.

The increase in banditry and displacement of people in society and general insecurity has hampered economic activities greatly and the government must do something about it in 2021.

Agricultural value chains have been disrupted; it’s so hard to move food from the farms to the table. The inflation on food in figures is now over 18 per cent. For Nigeria to record economic growth in 2021, security must be a priority and the government must learn from criticism. I must state that I want the Muhammadu Buhari administration to prosper because invariably Nigeria will prosper but on the road to prosperity criticisms ensure that we record success faster.

If government can pay so much money to consulting firms to get the same advice that citizens will give freely through criticisms, then criticisms as regards the security situation should not be discarded.

We must take security seriously.

Rufai Oseni,

rufaioseni@gmail.com.

