Democracy is supposed to be the government of the people, for the people and by the people. It is clearly seen that what the Nigerian masses are now encountering is contrary to what democracy stand for!

The irony of the matter is that the lawmakers at the upper and lower chambers of the National Assembly are there to implement policies that will be beneficial to themselves rather than considering the plight of the masses.

The pertinent question everyone is asking our leaders is this: when is the actual time to enjoy the dividends of democracy in the country?

Many companies are folding up on a daily basis as a result of the economic strangulation in the country. The army of young school leavers is becoming something else in society as there is no job available for them to survive on.

Given the foregoing, the people in the positions of authority should endeavour to fulfill their promises for the betterment of the masses.

I, therefore, urge President Bola Tinubu to be up and doing in implementing policies that will bring positive change to the country and enhance its development.

Oladimeji Michael Olalekan, Ibadan

ALSO READ: June 12 Protest: Lagos CP, Fayoade, assures zero tolerance for lawlessness