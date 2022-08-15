On education beyond theories

Letters
By Toki Abel Adeolu
I agree that university education needs to go beyond theories to practical; the engineering faculties should be at the forefront of inventions and manufacturing to stop importation of products. The social sciences departments should do researches that will have meaningful impact on human life and endeavours to create a better society and all other faculties should be focused on issues that affect humans and the society.

Governments at all levels should have encourage the universities to go beyond the curriculum that doesn’t prepare students for independence and productivity.

Also, ASUU AND NASU should think deeply about the ongoing strike because muscular unionism may lead to chaos, anarchy, hunger and sickness among other unpalatable and even tragic consequences. To go on strike for over six months without any salaries under deaf leaders is, to me, fruitless. Can’t the striking unions go to court?

Social scientists, psychologists and legal luminaries amongst the ASUU should find solutions. No doubt the allowances of the Senators, Honourables are more than that of academics.

The solution is to scrap the excessive earnings of all political office hoilders and freeze the accounts of looters and those who have embezzled funds and pay such money into the government treasury and use such to develop Nigeria and all infrastructures.

I foresee a possibility where the Nigerian government may not be able to meet the financial needs of Nigerians and the possibility of national bankruptcy.

Toki Abel Adeolu,

Ibadan.

