On Customs brutality in Oyo state

THE recent raiding of Oja’ba and Bodija market in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state by the men of the Nigerian Customs for last week in a Gestapo manner have shown that the organisation is a lawless one and it has become a law onto itself. If not, how can Customs, an organisation established by law, raid shops in the night like thieves?

These night raids are becoming too constant and unbearable. And it seems Customs does not even understand its duties anymore, or why did it decide to take its duties from the border and start looting shops under the cover of night? Is it because they know they are wrong or because they are afraid that the traders ill fight back?

If care is not taken, it will come to a time when people would rise up against them. It is unfortunate that activities at the inter-land are under-reported, if not, the raiding of shops in Ogbomoso, which has become a norm, would have been in public space.

As a matter of fact, the Gestapo style raid on Oja’ba and Bodija market was a child’s play to what happened in other areas. Hundreds of bags of rice had been carted away from Ogbomoso on several occasions and the protests of the market men and women to the palace of a prominent traditional ruler in Oyo state has not helped in any way.

I witnessed an incident where men of the Nigerian Customs intercepted about seven vehicles smuggling rice at Ikoyi Ile, Oyo state. The rice was seized and vehicles allegedly set ablaze by Customs officials. The Iseyin massacre by Customs was another evidence of Customs brutality. Five innocent souls were cut short by the rampaging customs men while pursuing smugglers

The question people always ask is that with the heavy security mounted by customs along our borders, how did contraband escape the eagle eyes of Customs operatives? The conclusion of many is that without the support of the Customs for smugglers, contraband cannot come in.

If, with the presence of heavily-armed Customs personnel along our borders and routes, smugglers are having a field day, it is either the Customs are derelict in their function or there are fifth columnists in their ranks. To curb smuggling, Customs have to look more inward than outward. Coming to disturb the peace of our neighbourhood should stop.

If a gate keeper is derelict in his duty and a goat enters the garden, gate keeper rather than the goat should be questioned.

Adewuyi Adegbite

ayekooto05@gmail.com.

