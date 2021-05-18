On bad governance

Gone are those days when leaders thrust themselves into national prominence through dint of hard work and good administrative skills.

In Nigeria today, food and deceit are determinants of political fortunes and this clearly explains why we have continued to experience socioeconomic stagnation and political doldrums.

The reactions we get from our political leaders in Nigeria make us doubt if our leaders understand the true meaning of governance. Beyond reasonable doubt, Nigerian leaders have watched Nigeria descend to a failed state in recent times as we continue to live with the agony of bad governance. A day scarcely goes down without talking about our misfortune as a nation. It is so pathetic that the politicians of present day government have allowed the breathtaking legacies of our past heroes go with the wind.

As we keep moving through this terrible misfortunes and political vicissitudes, a very bleak prospect is inevitable.

In the search of good governance, purposeful leadership should be the pivot of our democratic system. More so, it is not enough to blame Nigerian leaders on this terrible misfortunes we’ve found ourselves as a nation, it is also trite to question the sanity of Nigerians. Truth be told, so many Nigerians are guilty of vote buying during elections forgetting the brunt and the dire consequences of politics of food and deception. If truly, we would fight bad leadership, we should be ready to fight bad followership as well.

In a bid to ensure good governance, administrations in Nigeria should be policy and development driven. Also, political leaders in all sectors should be ready to build up a political will that will steer the ship of development in the Nigerian state and in turn be a beacon of hope for other troubled democracies in the world.

Akinwale Ishola

victorakinwale2@gmail.com

