On attack on Borno governor’s convoy

The Presidency must act now on the attack on the convoy of the Borno State governor Professor Babagana Zulum. Many were worried when it was reported that suspected Boko Haram members laid an ambush on the convoy of the Borno State governor while he was going to headquarters of Baga Local Government Area of the state.

Till now, no arrest has been made. The Presidency is expected to act fast by conducting a thorough investigation into this attack. Today, it is Professor Zulum, nobody knows the next victim. We don’t want this insecurity to continue in Nigeria.

The attack on the governor’s convoy is a clear manifestation that our military personnel need the support of international community at this moment before they could defeat Boko Haram.

The question to be asked is this: What exactly is wrong with our security outfit now in Nigeria? If it requires restructuring, I think the president should do this for the people of Nigeria.

We are all living witnesses to the rot in our dear country and no one is safe. If the convoy of a governor could be attacked and the attackers are still free, what of the common man?

Jimoh Mumin Esq, Ibadan.

