On Amotekun Corps

Since the launch of the security network, Amotekun by the governors of the south-western states of Nigeria on January 9, 2020, ears have heard and eyes have seen tremendous feats towards stemming the tide of insecurity and efforts geared towards ensuring that there is tranquility.

The governors that developed this security network should be given accolades for taking the bull by the horns despite all the unnecessary challenges brought their way by the Federal Government.

To be factual, Amotekun Corps has been known for its swift response, sagacity or passion to secure the lives and properties of the people. Indeed, Amotekun has done well so far. If not for them, possibly the farmers and herdsmen crises would have become more devastating.

This provocative menace has reduced to a very large extent, which now made the farmers in the region go to their farms with no or little fear of being attacked by the unusual unknown bandits.

In the south-west today, if there’s any iota of criminal suspicion anywhere, the people in that area would prefer to call on the Amotekun Corps, instead of other security officers who have been perceived to handle issues with levity, thereby putting the lives of the people in danger.

The outfit has reduced the problem of inadequate manpower in the Nigeria Police, as its operatives complement police personnel in undertaking robust routine patrols in the nooks and crannies of the region.

The initiative as well is to serve as grassroots intelligence network for conventional security. Hence, it is expected that operatives would gather information about crimes and suspicious activities from the communities for necessary action.

Kayode Awojobi,

Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.

