Omisore is welcome in APC

The recent defection of Senator Iyiola Omisore, the former deputy governor to Chief Bisi Akande, to the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a good and welcome development and a sign that Governor Gboyega Oyetola is widely accepted because he is doing the bid of the masses.

Senator Omisore is a lover of good governance and since Governor Oyetola is delivering the dividends of democracy and fulfilling all his electoral promises to the good people of the state, Omisore will lead his campaign in Ife land; support, mobilise, campaign and the people of Ife land will vote massively for Oyetola’s re-election when the time comes.

Former Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s video alleging that killers have joined the APC is an unnecessary drama and I will urge the former governor to wake up from his slumber and the reality that Iyiola Omisore has come to stay in the APC because he is a founding father of the progressive party in the state. Aregbesola should stop being jealous of Omisore because he’s a politician to compete with in Osun and the caliber of people Omisore is bringing into the party is top notch.

Aregbesola should stop feeling threatened because Omisore is a leader that stands by his word and his support for Oyetola will bring more development to Ife land and Osun at large. He has come to stay and he will expose all Aregbesola’s spoiler game against the re-election of Governor Oyetola.

Ife land has been secured for Governor Oyetola’s reelection in 2022.

Akinwale Akinwole,

Former minority leader, Osun State House of Assembly

