Developer boosts Alaro City with 576 residential apartments

Prospective home owners/seekers in Lagos have received a boost in their options for modern, family-friendly homes with the start of sales of Universal One, a 576-unit apartment complex at Alaro City in the Lekki Free Zone.

The apartments are being developed by Messrs Universal Homes, an award-winning residential community developer with British, American and New Zealand investors.

Features of the apartments include open-plan living rooms with expansive balconies, contemporary kitchens with polished granite worktops, wooden teak textured ceramic tiles, 100L solar water heating, smoke detectors and white UV wardrobes.

Speaking about the project, Executive Director of Universal Homes, John Latham, said the firm chose Alaro City due to its experience with Rendeavour, the developers of Alaro City in partnership with Lagos State Government.

He stated that firm would be bringing its high-quality, accessibly priced apartments to Nigeria, in partnership with Alaro City.

“We are pleased to play a role in advancing the housing agenda of Lagos State and to be a pioneer residential development in the Lekki Free Zone, surrounded by amenities like shops, schools and healthcare,” he said, adding that the company had developed 1,500 homes in Kenya at Tatu City.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Alaro City, Odunayo Ojo, said that Universal One would serve as a model for inclusive urban development in Nigeria, which he described as “a representation of the kind of forward-thinking initiatives usually associated with Alaro City.”

He said that Alaro City itself was a demonstration of the Lagos State Government’s successful partnerships with private sector investors to address critical public infrastructural needs.

Going by the success of Universal Homes at Alaro City’s sister development, Tatu City, he boasted that Universal One would serve as a model for international quality and accessibly priced homes in Lagos.

Ojo said, “We are thankful for the support of the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who continues to show the government’s commitment to the Lekki Free Zone project, particularly for the on-going expansion and rehabilitation works being done on the Lekki-Epe expressway, which will be transformational for the entire axis”.

Alaro City is a mixed-income, city-scale development with master-planned areas for offices, logistics and warehousing, homes, schools, healthcare facilities, hotels, entertainment and 150 hectares of parks and open spaces.

Already, more than 35 companies are operational, designing or building their facilities in Alaro City, and 3.5km of initial road networks and a modular 50MVA power plant are under construction.

