Olubadan: Iwuanyanwu hails Makinde for Balogun’s appointment

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and the Balogun Babaguwa of Ibadan land, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has commended Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, for the peaceful manner of the emergence of Chief Lekan Balogun as the new Olubadan of Ibadan.

The governor recently approved the appointment of Balogun as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland following the recommendation made to him by the Olubadan-in-Council.

In a message of appreciation to the governor made available to the Tribune Online in Abuja on Friday, the prominent southeast opposition party leader maintained that such appointments in many places had always come with acrimony.

Iwuanyanwu, who is the Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo noted with delight that this case had gone peacefully and expressed pride in the process.

He wrote: “I want to express my profound thanks and appreciation for your recognition of Sen. Lekan Balogun as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadan land.

“Many years ago I was happy and proud to be given the title of Balogun Babaguwa of Ibadan land. This Title, always makes me have a feeling of an indigene of Ibadanland and Oyo state.

“In many places, this is characterised with lots of acrimonies, crisis and at times litigations. But in the case of Ibadan, everything seems to have gone peacefully and this makes all of us very happy and proud.

“We pray the Almighty God to bless our new Olubadan of Ibadan land His Royal Majesty Oba Lekan Balogun.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… Iwuanyanwu hails Makinde Iwuanyanwu hails Makinde

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… Iwuanyanwu hails Makinde Iwuanyanwu hails Makinde