Court strikes out suit seeking to sack Fasina as FUOYE’s Vice-Chancellor

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday struck out a suit seeking to void the appointment of Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina as the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE).

In a judgement delivered on Friday, the trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo held that Tableland Society For the Oppressed (TSFO), which filed the suit lacked the locus standi (Legal right) to do so and further held that the plaintiff failed to establish that it was registered by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to engage in public interest litigation and question the activities of government’s agencies.

The judge, who upheld the defendants’ preliminary objection, denied jurisdiction over the case and consequently, struck out the suit marked, FHC/ABJ/CS/2021 and has the Minister of Education, the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti; the Chairman of FUOYE’s Governing Council, the institution’s Registrar, the Chairman, National University Commission (NUC) and Prof. Fasina as defendants.

The plaintiff had argued among others that Fasina was not qualified for the appointment having allegedly been indicted for wrongdoing and having also not done well in the interview during the selection process.

It accused the university’s Governing Council of manipulating the selection process to favour Fashina and prayed the court to, among others, void Fasina’s appointment and order the conduct of a fresh appointment process.

The group said, “the 6th defendant (Fasina) was indicted by the committee set up by Ekiti State University Ado-Ekiti for collecting a double salary from both Ekiti State University Ado-Ekiti and Federal University Oye-Ekiti.

“That Section 42 of the Constitution has been violated by the appointment of the 6th defendant, who failed the selection interview organised.

The defendants have all endorsed and unjustly conferred the position of the Vice-Chancellor on the 6th defendant who is not qualified at the expense of qualified candidates purely on the basis of discrimination”, the plaintiff stated and added that Fasina was the worst candidate at the interview, but was unjustly favoured by the 3rd defendant, contrary to section 2: 14C of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti Regulations governing the condition of Service of senior staff.

