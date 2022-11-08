Olu of Warri at Ode-Itsekiri, urges Delta South to receive ‘message of hope’

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has urged the Itsekiri and people of Delta South Senatorial District to embrace the ‘message of hope’ being preached by a former Deputy Director, Naval Intelligence, Nigerian Navy, Commodore Omatseye Nesiama (retd).

His Majesty gave the charge at his palace at Ode-Itsekiri (Big Warri), the ancestral home of the Itsekiri nation in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State during a courtesy visit by the retired Commodore Nesiama, who’s of Itsekiri stock.

Nesiama, popularly known as “The Commodore of Hope” is the senatorial candidate of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) candidate for the Delta South Senatorial District ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Olu of Warri, who bagged the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) recently, received and gave his blessings to the retired Commodore Nesiama and two other candidates that accompanied him to Ode-Itsekiri.

“l have received many politicians at my Palace in Warri, but this is a new precedence receiving the ‘Commodore of Hope’ at the traditional palace in Ode-Itsekiri.

“There could be something significant in the precedence not duly followed in receiving and attending to Commodore Nesiama and the others.

“We did not even follow the precedence set here in attending to you. You’re the first politician to be attended to at Ode-Itsekiri, the ancestral home of the Itsekiri.

“We received other candidates in Warri. There’s something here, but whatever good there’s, may it get to you,” the revered youthful monarch prayed.

Speaking earlier, retired Commodore Nesiama expressed delight being received at the palace in Ode-Itsekiri.

“I am also delighted to have been received in the palace, the ancestral home of our people.

“I count it a great privilege. Very lucky also. I stand to be corrected that I’m the very first candidate of a political party to be received in this palace in Ode-Itsekiri.

“It’s not by accident, but by divine arrangements and I pray that my mission here will be fruitful like my party symbol indicates which is a basket of fruit and foodstuffs inside the map of Nigeria.

“This simply means that Nigerians should be able to have food to eat. If they have food to eat then, they can not be used for missions that are not gainful; missions that are inimical to the society and the people, missions that are inimical to the kingdom’s growth,” he noted.

According to him, Ogiame Atuwatse lll has brought quality to royalty, and therefore, the Itsekiri nation and the entire people of Delta South deserve to have quality also brought into legislation.