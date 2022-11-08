Journalists laud NUJ, British Council for two-day training

Journalists in Borno have lauded the Nigerian Union of Journalists and British Council for organising a two-day workshop on impunity and crime against journalists in the state.

Journalists gave the commendation in Maiduguri, Borno State capital in an interview with Tribune online after a two-day training for more than 100 journalists in the state.

The training was to mark International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, with the theme “Promoting Safety of Journalists in Post-conflict Era”.

Abdulsalam Mohammed, a journalist working with Borno Radio/Television (BRTV) said, “let first of all commend the initiative of the present leadership of the NUJ under the leadership of Comrade Dauda Iliya, it is one of the efforts of fulfilling his campaign promises that he intends to rebrand the union.

“As it is rightly observed by Professor Danjuma of the Department of Mass Communication at the University of Maiduguri, something is wrong with the union, therefore, there is a need to rebrand the union or rebirth, that is why this workshop is organised to commemorate the international day of impunity crimes against journalists, we can it is a right decision in the right direction.

“As you can see, more than 700 journalists are here with us and spent complete two days from the opening up to the closing time without absconding which shows that the members of the union are happy with it, which means what has transpired within the union is paining and the members are disheartening it and they are ready to change and development of union and journalism profession at large.”

A veteran journalist working with African Independent Television in Maiduguri, Mr Patrick Mark, explained that the workshop was very impressive, impressive in the sense that ” this is the first time in the history of NUJ Borno State.

“Speak of journalism, we can NUJ leadership has started with good footing, my prayer is that the leadership will continue organising more workshops and training that would bring more innovation that will benefit the generality of journalist and the media practitioners in the state.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE