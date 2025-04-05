Oladunjoye was a loyal party man — Ogun APC chairman

The Ogun State Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief Yemi Sanusi, has described the late party’s Publicity Secretary, Comrade Tunde Oladunjoye, as a loyal party man, who was always ready to stretch himself beyond convenience to achieve party’s goals.

Sanusi in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday, said his death was a huge loss to the party and the state.

He said the late aide of Govenror Dapo Abiodun would never allow any stain on the image of the party.

The statement reads, “With total submission to the will of Almighty God, I announce the sudden departure of our State Publicity Secretary, Comrade Tunde Oladunjoye.

“I can recall that our paths crossed in 2018 when our party leadership appointed him, Mr Ayo Olubori and my humble self as Caretaker Committee for Ogun APC. Ever since then, I have known Tunde to be an irredentist, pragmatic and loyal party man who is ready to stretch himself beyond convenience treashold to achieve party’s goal.

“Tunde Oladunjoye as the image maker of our party, would not tolerate any stain on the image of the party and would promptly deploy his vibrant pen to set the records straight.

“He fought for the party and any course he so much believed in but unfortunately, he couldn’t defeat death. No doubt he fought death to the end. His death is a great loss to APC, his family and Ogun State at large.

“I pray that Almighty Allah grants him Aljanah Fridaus, blesses and prospers the family that he left behind and also fortifies our party leaderships and followers from untimely death.

“Adieu Tunde”