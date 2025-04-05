NSCC provides free medical treatment to 500 elderly persons in Akwa Ibom

At least 500 elderly persons from the 31 Local Government Areas in Akwa Ibom State have benefitted from the free medical treatment from the National Senior Citizens Centre (NSCC).

The medical outreach conducted on Friday at Primary Health Centre, Barracks Road Uyo, according to Dr Emem Omokaro, Director General, NSCC, was conducted by the Agency in collaboration with Federal Government and the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH) and is aimed at providing medical assistance to the elderly in the state.

Omokaro said that those to benefit from the assistive devices had been assessed by UUTH Consultants in different specialist areas.

“We are here in Akwa Ibom State because of our senior citizens, as we have been going around the country.

“We are here to also attend to senior citizens in Akwa Ibom state and also support them by way of medical outreach and assistive devices to improve their quality of lives.

“Give them instructions on how to well managed their chronic situations.

“For this outreach we have targeted 500 older persons, we have consultants in different specialists areas,” Omokaro said.

The director general listed the assistive devices provided by NSCC to include; wheelchairs, walkers, clutches, hearing aids, diabetes test kits, tripod walking sticks, commode chairs, walking frames, guide canes and eye glasses among others.

In her remarks, Akwa Ibom Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Mrs Emem Ibanga, said the State Government placed priority in the welfare of elderly persons in the state.

“For almost two years now, our Arise Elderly Care Initiative has provided financial support of ₦50, 000 to 600 older persons across all wards in the state.

“Additionally, we have enrolled hundreds of seniors citizens in our State Insurance Scheme, built Arise Compassionate Homes, and we are currently developing a senior citizens’ home in Ibiono Ibom, all to ensure that our elderly are well cared for,” she said.

Ibanga said the government initiatives serve as a token of appreciation for the invaluable contributions made by senior citizens during their active years.

She reaffirmed the state government commitment to partnering with the NSCC to enhance general wellbeing of elderly in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr John Ekem, urged the senior citizens to take full advantage of the state’s well-equipped primary health centres for their medical needs.