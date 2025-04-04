Ogun APC spokesperson, Tunde Oladunjoye, is dead

The spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Ambassador Tunde Oladunjoye, is dead.

He died on Friday in the United Kingdom, where he had gone to receive medical attention over an undisclosed illness.

The rumour of his death was widespread a few days ago, before his eventual passing.

The news of his passing was shared on his Facebook page by his wife and children.

Oladunjoye, who was the deputy governorship candidate to the late General Adetunji Idowu Olurin, was a politician and journalist of repute during his lifetime.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has described the death of Oladunjoye as a terrible loss.

Abiodun said he received the news of the demise of the erudite spokesman and chief consultant to the Ogun State Government with disbelief and shock, while expressing deep sorrow that the dynamic, loyal, and committed politician died in the prime of his youth.

He described the deceased as a forthright, down-to-earth, consummate politician who always stood gallantly and unwaveringly by any cause he believed in, adding that he was a stabilizing factor both in Ogun APC and in government circles.

He said, “Receiving the news of the departure of our gallant, highly resourceful, uncommonly cerebral, and hardworking party spokesman and consultant, Tunde Oladunjoye, was devastating to me.

“This is tragic news that is, frankly, difficult to fathom; one death too many, but still we acknowledge the sovereignty of Almighty God who has chosen to call him home at this time.

“As a party man and aide, Oladunjoye never believed in half measures: he went out of his way to defend the programs, policies, philosophy, and the image of the Ogun State Government under our leadership. He was an effective and highly accomplished spokesman whose brilliance was never in doubt.

“He was a voice of courage and easily the best spokesman Ogun APC has ever produced. His contributions to the modest successes this administration has recorded in various sectors cannot be overemphasized as I commiserate with the family and Ogun APC.

“His doggedness, tenacity, and loyalty to the cause he believed in shone through at all times, and there is no doubt that he contributed a lot to making Ogun APC a big brand. He was frank, down-to-earth, forthright, and focused.

“Tunde Oladunjoye was a good man. He will be sorely missed.

“I extend my deepest condolences to his nuclear family, the Ogun APC family, and to his friends.

Eternal rest grant him, O Lord!”

