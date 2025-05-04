Oladoja vows to revamp NANS

The President of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Comrade Olusola Oladoja, has said that he will work assiduously with his newly inaugurated executive officers to rebrand the Association and restore its nobility in line with vision of the founding fathers.

He lamented the recent attempt by some individuals who are bent on creating unnecessary leadership crisis in the Association, saying his administration would not be deterred by those trying to cause division in NANS.

Oladoja who spoke during his first media parley on Sunday in Abuja, said, “As a newly inaugurated President, I bear a vision not born of personal ambition, but of historical necessity to rebrand NANS and restore its nobility as the conscience of the student community, the vanguard of educational advocacy, and a true reflection of the ideals that once moved nations from slumber to awakening”.

He reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to support the efforts aimed at revamping education at all levels in the country, saying NANS under the new dispensation would focus on strategic educational reforms and policy engagement, human capital development and skill acquisition for students, peace-building on campuses, restoration of NANS’ international dignity, partnership with public and private sectors for student-friendly innovations.

While warning those trying to cause disaffection in NANS, averred that the current leadership crisis in NANS is being fuelled by opposition politicians ahead of 2027 general elections.

He noted particularly that some politicians were desperate to destabilise the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) administration using students as could be witnessed in the recent allegations by one Atiku Isah against Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, they perceived as favourably disposed to students and youths in the country.

Olusola, reacting to the recent development in NANS,

insisted that Atiku Abubakar Isah, who is claiming to be a factional President, never contested election during NANS convention but simply declared himself NANS President almost three days after NANS fueling suspicion that he is just being sponsored to destabilize the Association.

“Opposition politicians have always seen us (NANS) to be opposed to the government but some of us are intellectuals.

“When we see policies that are good, that are beneficial to students,

we appreciate it so they (the government) could do more. Why are they complaining that we are raising praises on President Bola Tinubu? Maybe that is the reason why they want to bring him (Atiku Isah) up. But I can tell you, there is nothing compared to the truth,” he noted.

Olusola said contrary to Isah’s claim, he did not participate in the NANS election which resulted in his emergence as President of the nation’s student body, wondering how he would be President of an association if he was not a candidate for its presidential election.

He also dismissed the claim of factionalisation in NANS, saying the organisation was indivisible under his leadership.

“Quote me anywhere that the same Atiku you are referring to as a factional President addresses me as President whenever we meet. The only two times I have seen him in my life, I have talked to him and whenever I see him, he addresses me as Mr. President. So what are we saying?

“ I just discovered, if you look at the picture going around in the social media, you will see that he has been going around meeting with stakeholders of the opposition party. That is to tell you they want to use him. One of the reasons for faction in NANS is political manipulation,” he said.

He highlighted the significant role of the media in nation-building and appealed to the Nigerian media to help tell the story of a new NANS-one that no longer shouts without substance, but acts with wisdom.