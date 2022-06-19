Oko Poly has zero-tolerance for prostitution, cultism, exam practices ― Rector

Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Oko, in Anambra State, Dr Francisca Nwafulugo, has charged students of the institution to be worthy in character and learning so as to uphold the values of the school, stating that the polytechnic has zero-tolerance for cultism, prostitution and allied social vices.

Dr Nwafulugo gave the charge at the 38th matriculation ceremony of the institution held at the school’s permanent site, on Saturday.

Nwafulugo expressed delight that the new students made the school their choice, assuring them that her administration has never compromised on excellence and quality.

While describing the institution as a citadel of academic excellence that has weathered the storm through creativity and innovation, the rector noted that the polytechnic’s dexterity in the art of re-invention and re-tooling had engendered a revolutionary and transformational education system which has made the school a competitive institution of learning.

She reminded the students that the school has zero-tolerance for cultism, examination malpractice, prostitution and other social vices that could mar their future, urging them to study hard in order to transform their lives and that of their families and society at large.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…





Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…