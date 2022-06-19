Refocus your energy from talking on social media to real action, Adebola Williams tells youths

Adebola Williams, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) RED | For Africa, has encouraged the youth to refocus their energy from talking on social media to taking real action.

He said this at Africa by Africans Conference held at Ibadan Business School, Bodija, Ibadan on Friday, June 17.

Speaking on the theme, ‘The Future of Governance’, Williams said social media cannot stand strong when it comes to standing behind someone in the polling unit.

He added that social media is potent, but they are movements that are excellent starting points and there’s potential to get more from it.

Williams further advised the youth, “If you want to change the future of governance, it’s either you redirect the path of an existing structure or you create a new path. If you don’t like the way a party functions, don’t complain, join them, understand the parties, learn how they do it.

“You need to know their ways so you can beat them.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He admonished the youths to get involved in governance by starting from the grassroots and getting their permanent voters card (PVC), not thinking their votes won’t count.





“The power of your vote cannot be overemphasised. The PVC is to recognise your presence. If you do not cast your vote, you are the problem of this country,” he said.

Williams also added, saying, “Hope is our weapon, media is our tool, but action is the remedy.”

Also speaking on the future of governance in Nigeria, Honourable Seyi Adisa, the honourable representing Afijio Constituency, said whenever we talk about government, which connotes leadership, we need leaders with empathy and leaders that care.

He also said the government doesn’t have all the answers and therefore, needs everyone.

“That’s why we need to get more young people with capacity, courage, character with difference to lead and govern,” he said.

Concerning Security, Adisa said there can be no development without security.

“It has to be proactive units, not just one person’s business, but everyone’s business. Security must be the primary purpose of the government and any government not doing good in terms of security is a failed one,” he added.

The Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Debo Ogundoyin, while giving his speech, also added that one important thing is for youths to be involved and participate in the governance of the country.

He said: “You are able to put your PVC where your heart is.”

Honorable Commissioner for Youths and Sports and also Founder of Home Advantage Africa, Honourable Seun Fakorede, while addressing the youths, advised them, saying, “Success is not something you build overnight, but over time.”

Africa by Africans Conference is an event organised every year by Honourable Seun Fakorede and the goal this year is to facilitate the conversation that will birth practical ideas and spark movements that will transform the political future of Nigeria.

According to Fakorede, the conference will bring leaders and deep thinkers from different fields to share ideas, practical stories and experiences that would enlighten more minds to discover how their untapped potentials can be inspired to adopt new ways of doing good old things right.

Guests present at the event were Mr Deji Onadeko, Mr Niyi Odejobi, Dr Adefemi Bucknor Aderibigbe, the Director, American Corner, Ibadan.

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

Refocus your energy from talking on social media to real action, Adebola Williams tells youths

How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

Refocus your energy from talking on social media to real action, Adebola Williams tells youths