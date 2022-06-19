Ogun court directs police to go after land grabbers, restrains warring parties

An Ogun State Customary Court sitting in Ado-Odo and presided over by Honourable Abayomi Dada, Comrade Fakeye M I and Honourable Aina JB has directed the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Agbara to go after armed land grabbers, who are accused of “killing, maiming and terrorising Akinwunmi, Igbo Oba Village and Again Farmland in the Igbesa area of the state.”

The court, in a case with the Suit No AD2/102/2022 also granted an injunction restraining all parties involved in the dispute over a large expanse of land from doing anything on the lands.

The court gave the order while granting an injunction sought before it by one of the three parties involved in the dispute

According to the heads of the court, the injunction was granted following the activities of land grabbers, who have been killing, maiming and attacking people on the land.

Two parties, Prince Yussuf Adesina and seven others were initially against Pastor Segun Durojaiye and five others in a dispute over the lands before they were later joined by Prince Ramoni Jegede and two others.

The Ogun Customary Court ruled that “the court considers the activities of the land grabbers and the incessant killings, maiming and forcible entry, bloodletting that is rampant on the lands around the area.

“The court has no option than to grant the consensus opinion of both parties so that peace and sanity can be returned to the land.”





The court ruled that “therefore, the injunction is hereby imposed on the disputed land henceforth, in the interim pending the final determination of the case in court.”

It warned that “there should be no entering of the land by any of the three parties in court. No sale of land, digging, construction, plastering or roofing or any form of alienation of the disputed land.”

The court also ruled that “both parties, their agents, servants or privies are hereby restrained, including their legal/ personal representatives pending the final determination of the case in court.”

It also ordered that “it is hereby ordered that the Division Police Officer in charge of Agbara police formation of the Nigeria Police Force is hereby empowered to mobilise his officers to move in and effect the arrest of anybody found culpable for onward arraignment at any court of competent criminal jurisdiction.”