The management of Gateway Polytechnic, Sapaade, has suspended physical lectures following incessant attacks on students of the institution in recent times.

Nigerian Tribune recalled that a student of the school was killed by some hoodlums suspected to be armed robbers, leaving nine others injured, when they invaded some hostels in Ode-Remo.

The students, in a memo signed by signed by the Acting Registrar of the Polytechnic, J O Popoola, were advised to stay away from school for the next two weeks, from Monday 4th.

Popoola said online lectures would commence in earnest, for the students who just resumed for the 2023/2024 academic session.

“I have the directive of management to inform all students in the polytechnic that all physical lectures have been suspended on campus for the next two weeks with effect from Monday, 4th December, 2023.

“In view of this development, all students are to note that online lectures have commenced with immediate effect, therefore students are directed to join online classes in order to continue lectures for the current semester.

“To this end, all students are to steer clear the polytechnic premises till physical lectures resume again at a date that will be communicated soon.”

