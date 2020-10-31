Ogun govt pays new minimum wage to workers

The Ogun State Government has paid workers in the state, the new minimum wage from October.

Sunday Tribune recalls that the State Government had an agreement with the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) to effect the new mimimum wage as promised.

It was gathered that some lower level officers got as much as 100 per cent salary rise, while those on higher grades got “substantial increment’.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Alhaji Waheed Odusile, said the state government would always priortise workers’ welfare.

“The government of Prince Dapo Abiodun will always take the welfare of workers seriously, just as it is committed to the welfare of all residents and indigenes of the State”.

Odusile thereafter enjoined workers to be up and doing and dedicated to their work so that “we can have the Ogun State of our dreams”.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress, Ogun State Council, has applauded the State Government for paying the new minimum wage as promised.

The state chairman, Comrade Emmanuel Bankole, in a statement on Saturday, said the payment of new minimum wage is a commendable and welcome a development.

The NLC chair appreciated the state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on

behalf of entire Organized Labour in the state, for fulfilling his promise on the new minimum wage.

Bankole said he hoped that the development would open a new vista of collaboration, trust and understanding between government and labour unions in the State.

He reassured the Governor of the unalloyed loyalty and support of workers to his administration.

“No doubt, the payment of new minimum wage to civil and public servants will greatly motivate the workers for enhanced productivity and efficiency,” Bankole said.

