Gov Bello sets up 9-man committee to assess level of destruction in the aftermath of #EndSARS protest

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has set up a high-powered Committee to assess the violence unleashed on the Confluence City of Lokoja earlier this week by hoodlums hiding under the guise of #EndSARS protests.

It would be recalled that the hoodlums attacked and vandalized warehouses, public institutions, private businesses and residences from where they looted or vandalized properties.

Inaugurating the Committee on behalf of the Governor, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Folashade Arike Ayoade charged the Committee to do justice to the terms of reference given by the Governor.

“I urge you all to work assiduously to ensure we are able to assess the damage done to public institutions and individuals as a result of the unfortunate incidence.

“The terms are: To undertake thorough assessment of all public and Private properties, and critical infrastructures destroyed by the hoodlums.

“You are also required to compile the list of affected infrastructures, properties, other assets and materials destroyed and/or carted away by the hoodlums.

“Compile the replacement costs of all the affected infrastructures, properties and the materials identified as requested above.

“Advise the Government on immidiate action plan, compensations and reconstruction of the affected infrastructures, properties and all the valuable assets destroyed or stolen during the violence.”

The Committee is chaired by Asiwaju Idris Asiru , Kogi State Commissioner of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning. Other members of the Committee are Alh Yakubu Okala, State Auditor General , Mr Abdulmalik Suleiman, CSO to the Governor; Alh. Usman Ododo, Auditor General for Local Government; Commander Jerry Omodara (Rtd), State Security Adviser; CSP Sola Knight, Representative of the Commissioner of Police; Mr. Paul A Odugah, Representative of the Director of SSS; Mr Ephraim Amurawaye; while the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Kingsley Femi Fanwo is to serve as the Secretary of the Committee.”

The Governor charged the Committee to summit its report within a week.

Speaking on behalf of the Committee, Asiwaju Idris Asiru thanked the Governor for the confidence reposed in them, assuring the people of the State that the Committee will do justice to the task given to it.

