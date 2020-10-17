Ogun governor to commission projects in Ijebu Ode LG on Monday

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, will on Monday, October 19, commission some projects embarked upon by the authorities of Ijebu Ode Local Government.

The projects executed under the administration of the Transition Chairman, Mr Olugbenga Olugbile, and to be commissioned are the 500 KVA transformer at Isiwo; 500 KVA transformer at Imupa; 20 open stalls at Abattoir Market, Yemule; shopping complex at Arcade Ground and shopping complex at Oke Aje Market.

Governor Abiodun is expected to be accompanied on the working visit by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Moruf Afolabi Afuape; members of the state executive council and Ogun State House of Assembly.

Meanwhile, the transition chairman, Mr Olugbile, in a statement signed by him, has thanked the governor for his love and support to the local government.

This according to him, made possible the execution of the projects slated for commissioning, courtesy of the funds released to the local government by the governor.