Bauchi gov casts vote, expresses optimism on victory for his party

Bauchi State Governor, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed on Saturday joined other electorate in the state to cast his vote at his polling unit in Duguri District of Alkaleri Local Government Area in the local government council elections being conducted 12 years after last such exercise.

The Governor who cast his vote at the Central Primary School in Duguri alongside the State First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of the election just as also expressed optimism on the victory of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the outcome of the election.

Bala Mohammed further said that the conduct of the Local Government elections is in fulfilment of his campaign promises of conducting the polls in order to ensure adherence to the rule of law.

He insisted that, the election would be conducted peacefully and in accordance with the electoral act guiding the operations of the State Independent Electoral Commission.

The Governor said that, “I have seen how the election is going on smoothly and peacefully and I thank people of Bauchi for their compliance to electoral guidelines.”

He added that, “This election is in fulfilment of my promises to Nigerians that we will conduct the most credible election not because we are better but is for us to go back to the rule of law and fair of Allah.” I am so much happy that at least we are salvaging our promises.”

The Governor said that so far, the State Independent Electoral Commission is conducting it assigned responsibilities without any interference from the part of the state government.

“So far there is no any incident I have heard this is Local government elections, the Board of SIEC was set up by my predecessor and I allowed them to continue believing that they are Bauchi state indigene and it is not about partisan exercise, but it is about making sure we go for the rule of law and those in the Commission should not be partisan”, he added.

On national issues, Governor Bala Mohammed called on Nigerians to work together for the progress, peace, security and the development of the country.

