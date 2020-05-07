Stop harassment of journalists, other essential workers, PTF tells security agencies

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 pandemic has told security agencies to desist for harassment of journalists and other essential workers on duty during the period of the ongoing restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.

National Coordinator of the task force, Dr. Sani Aliyu, who gave the admonishment at its briefing in Abuja on Thursday, said they must be allowed to carry out their legitimate functions.

He explained that the lockdown imposed on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun states was meant to slow down the spread of the virus, saying that violation of the measures in place would the counterproductive to the efforts to check the outbreak.

While reiterating that flights have been banned for another four weeks, schools and places of business are shut and the mandatory curfew in place, he also emphasised the need for social distancing.

“However, I must reiterate that essential workers are exempted from restriction of movement during this lockdown. Security agencies are to please take note and ensure that people on essential duties such as healthcare workers, the press and drivers moving essential goods and services are allowed to move around without harassment.”