Stop harassment of journalists, other essential workers, PTF tells security agencies

Latest News
By Leon Usigbe-Abuja

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 pandemic has told security agencies to desist for harassment of journalists and other essential workers on duty during the period of the ongoing restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.

National Coordinator of the task force, Dr. Sani Aliyu, who gave the admonishment at its briefing in Abuja on Thursday, said they must be allowed to carry out their legitimate functions.

He explained that the lockdown imposed on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun states was meant to slow down the spread of the virus, saying that violation of the measures in place would the counterproductive to the efforts to check the outbreak.

While reiterating that flights have been banned for another four weeks, schools and places of business are shut and the mandatory curfew in place, he also emphasised the need for social distancing.

“However, I must reiterate that essential workers are exempted from restriction of movement during this lockdown. Security agencies are to please take note and ensure that people on essential duties such as healthcare workers, the press and drivers moving essential goods and services are allowed to move around without harassment.”

CLICK HERE TO WORK FROM HOME WITHOUT ANY EXPERIENCE AND GET YOUR OWN STAY AT HOME PALLIATIVE. WE WILL DO IT ALL FOR YOU AND YOU WILL START EARNING FROM TODAY, ALL PROFIT WILL BE PAID DIRECTLY TO YOUR ACCOUNT. REGISTRATION WILL COST YOU NOTHING

You might also like
Latest News

Again, court stops FG’s move to extradite Buruji Kashamu

Latest News

Wike arrests over 200 persons, 20 vehicles, accuses police of sabotaging lockdown

Latest News

KOGI GUBER: Bello, Wada to know fate as court is set to deliver judgment

Latest News

INEC to meet with stakeholders next week over Edo, Osun governorship elections

Comments