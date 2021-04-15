Ogun becomes major global site in emerging innovation economy ― Osinbajo

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday, said the launch of digital technology in Ogun State, had positioned the state to become a major global site in the emerging innovation economy.

The VP spoke virtually at the official launch of the Ogun Digital Economy Infrastructure Project (OGDEIP), at the Ogun TechHub, Abeokuta.

He added that Ogun had taken the lead in digital technology in the country as a result of its massive investment in digital infrastructure.

The VP said making digital technology available to all citizens and businesses was the most foresighted action any government could take, as broadband and other technologies have become compulsory for any community that seeks meaningful growth, prosperity and security for its people.

Osinbajo opined that by bringing broadband access to homes and offices, the State government had succeeded in opening up the people digitally, not only to the country but the world at large, adding that it was in line with the Federal government objective of providing all Nigerians access to broadband by 2023.

“Bridging the digital divide in the State will begin to improve education outcomes and provide opportunities for improved access to education across the State starting from primary to the tertiary level.

“The digital revolution that this project will bring will be a game-changer in every aspect not the socio-economic life of the State,” he added.

In his address, the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun noted that his administration was aware of the many advantages the people have continued to reap since the introduction of a digital economy as an important aspect of the implementation of the Building our Future Together Agenda in Ogun State.

“Since our administration came on board in May 2019, we have continued to demonstrate our commitment towards developing the ICT industry for the continued growth and expansion of all sectors of the economy. The fact is that developing and leveraging digital resources will provide us with a sure way to harness a globally competitive citizenry and economy in our dear State,” he said.

The Governor maintained that the construction of our Agro Cargo International Airport was part of the wholesome strategy towards developing air transport infrastructure, especially to boost the Agricultural Development Agenda, while power infrastructural project that would guarantee the stability of power to most of the cities and industrial clusters was unfolding.

He observed that digital economy infrastructure was the backbone for the ICT revolution of the State, adding that the launch would further enhance the ease of doing business in our State, as recent events have even shown the various roles of digital technologies in solving many human challenges and transforming every aspect of the economy.

“This particular effort of our Administration of providing a digital economy in Ogun State will not only help to resolve many challenges, both human and economic but also provide more opportunities to improve the people’s know-how, productivity and innovations as necessary for nurturing their potentials and the continued development of our State’s economy,” he noted.

Abiodun pointed out that the ICT industry had continued to account for more than 21% of the State’s Gross Domestic Product, and had continued to provide countless job opportunities for the growing educated and creative citizenry.

Also speaking, the Minister for Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ibrahim Pantami, represented by the Executive Vice Chairman, National Communication Commission, Prof Umar Danbatta, said the project was timely as it would create new economic opportunities and improve the lives of the people.

He said the digital economy was widely acknowledged as one of the drivers of the world’s economy, as it helps in creating jobs, adding that it was one of the factors that helped the country exist recession.

In his remark, the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Hon. Abubakar Suleja, lauded the State for being the first to achieve such a remarkable feat, saying that it would go a long way in creating opportunities, particularly for the youth and exposing the State to the international community.

He said his committee would work towards encouraging other states to emulate the example set by Ogun State in order to benefit from the advantages that accrue front of digital broadband tell.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Mr Dayo Abiodun, stated that the Ogun State Digital Economy Infrastructure Project was a culmination of the ICT policy of Abiodun’s administration to further digitalise government activities by creating digital inclusion, provide tools and education to empower the youths and business owners in the State.

Speaking on behalf of traditional rulers in the State, the Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, lauded the State government for bringing Technology to the doorstep of people at the grassroots, saying that it would help in improving their socio-economic lives.

